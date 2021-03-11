Grafton boys upend No. 6 Notre Dame in Fighting Irish season opener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – March 11, 2020 was the last “normal” day of high school sports in the state ahead of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now one-year removed from the pandemic taking away nearly all normalcy when it comes to high school sports, Thursday night’s matchup between Grafton and No. 6 Notre Dame reminded those in attendance of what we’ve been missing out on.

Grafton brought a raucous crowd to Angelo Basile Court. The play on the hardwood brought both sides of the crowd to life, as Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West and Wade Britton battled with Ryan Maier and Blake Moore of Grafton — West and Britton doing everything they can to bring the Irish back to within striking distance in the second half.

The Bearcats jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and kept their composure when the ranked Fighting Irish regained the lead in the fourth.

Grafton tallied twelve of the final fifteen points of the game, winning and knocking off the Fighting Irish by a score of 73-66.

“We had a couple extra days to prepare, and we just talked about keeping them in front of us and being really good defensively, because we know they’re well coached and they’ve got a bunch of good shooters on the floor,” said Grafton head coach, Michael Johnson. “I’m just super, super proud of my kids. We fought through a bunch of foul trouble, and we just found a way to get it done at the end.”

Moore led the way with 19 points for Grafton, and Maier chipped in 16. The duo were two of four Grafton players to score in double-figures.

Maier did nearly all of his damage in the second quarter. Grafton built up a 17-4 lead in the opening period, and with Maier heating up, held a 38-29 advantage heading into halftime.

West also heated up in the second quarter, scoring 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second and third period as he helped Notre Dame stay close despite its struggles on offense.

Dominic Zummo gave Notre Dame the lead early in the fourth quarter, 63-61, putting the Fighting Irish in front for the first time since they scored the game’s opening basket.

Moore did the majority of his scoring when and where it mattered most — in the fourth quarter, and from the free throw line. Moore tallied thirteen points in the final period, eight of which came from the charity stripe.

Grafton moves to 2-0 on the year with the win. Notre Dame drops its season opener.