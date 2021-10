PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Grafton won its first Sectional title since 2016 last week and hoped to continue its run with a Regional win.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, it was Herbert Hoover’s night.

The first half was a pure defensive battle until Hoover scored to break the silence.

The Huskies led 1-0 into the halftime break and put one more in the back of the net in the second half, both goals by Trevor Rager.

That would secure the Regional Championship for the Huskies as they won 2-0 over Grafton.