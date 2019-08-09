Grafton feeling good after Week 1 of camp

GRAFTON, W. Va. – The Grafton Bearcats got off to a good start in 2018 but fell off towards the end of the season. And they’re hoping that doesn’t happen again in 2019.

The Bearcats are one of the few teams in the region that seems to not be going through an overhaul on the offensive and defensive lines.

And that’s good considering they will be going through a change at quarterback. Head coach Rich Bord has a good competition at the position this year.

Grafton graduated 12 seniors from last season’s team but feels confident in this year’s group.

“I think we are looking pretty good. We have a solid inside, we have good linebackers, we have returning linebackers, and our D-Line is all returning. Most of us, we are looking pretty good. And our corners are pretty good,” said senior lineman Kacey Knotts.

Our official football previews will begin next week. The start of the season is now under three weeks away.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage of high school football in North Central West Virginia.