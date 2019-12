LOST CREEK, W.Va. – The Grafton girls basketball team is off to a 5-0 start to the season after picking up an easy victory over South Harrison Monday night.

Grafton limited the Hawks to just 12 points in the first half, meanwhile building up a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

The Bearcats got scoring across the board, with four players finishing the game with 10 points.

Grafton won, 54-34.