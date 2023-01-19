GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – On a special night designed to honor the history of Flemington High school, the Grafton Bearcats used that inspiration to snap a six-game losing streak, 62-33 over Preston.

Decked out in replica Flemington Greyhounds uniforms, Grafton jumped ahead by nine at the end of the first quarter and used an even bigger second quarter to open up a 17-point halftime lead.

It was more of the same after halftime for the Bearcats, blitzing the Knights in the final two quarters for the 29-point win.

As part of the evening’s celebration, the Flemington High School Alumni Association presented a gift of $500 to the Grafton boys’ basketball program.