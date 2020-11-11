Grafton’s Chambers, Knotts sign with Fairmont State athletics programs

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A pair of Grafton High School athletes will remain close to one another at the next level, as they signed their National Letters of Intent with Fairmont State athletics programs on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Brylee Knotts, a three-year Bearcats cheerleader, will join the Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling program.

Knotts, who is also a member of CTA competitive cheerleading program, spoke to the fact that she’s joining a growing sport, where history can be made every time she suits up.

“My teammates that I’m going to be there with, we’re making history, because there’s only 34 schools in the whole nation that have acrobatics & tumbling. And it’s growing dramatically,” Knotts said.

Knotts will join a few other local athletes on that team.

Meanwhile, Mia Chambers is also headed to Fairmont State.

Chambers, having recently completed her first year of competitive golf, signed with the Fairmont State women’s golf program.

Chambers also joins a number of local products on the Lady Falcons golf team.

“It’s really fun,” Chambers said of the sport. “And I picked Fairmont State because it’s close and it’s a really good school.”

Chambers plans to major in psychology.