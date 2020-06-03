Grafton’s Dingeldein inks with Fairmont State Football

GRAFTON, W.Va. – One local football player signed to punt at the collegiate level.

Grafton High School punter and kicker Joey Dingeldein signed to continue his football career at Fairmont State.

Dingeldein averaged 42 and a half yard punts this past season with the Bearcats and has had several punts over 60 yards. He says Fairmont State is the perfect fit for him.

“I liked the tradition over the past couple years that coach Woody and the rest of the staff has had. It’s also real close to home,” Dingeldein said.

His interest in kicking and punting started from growing up watching football with his dad and escalated when they went out in the backyard to give it a try. Then he fell in love with the sport.

Dingeldein says coach Rich Bord helped prepare him for collegiate football.

“Team conditioning rode on a single field goal several times in practice so you know having everyone hate you for a day is a lot of motivation and yeah they prepared me very well for the mental part of the game as well as the actual kicking and punting,” Dingeldein said.

He is also excited that his mom and dad are close enough to come watch him play at Duvall-Rosier Field.