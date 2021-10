CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Grafton Bearcats receiver, Kaden Delaney, has been voted as the winner of the Week 6 edition of the Salem Catch of the Week competition.

Delaney’s tipped catch received 45.7 percent of the votes this week.

Delaney is now entered into the Catch of the Year competition, which will begin with the start of the high school football playoffs.