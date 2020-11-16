Grafton’s Kadie Dunham signs with Alderson Broaddus women’s soccer

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Kadie Dunham is staying in-state to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level.

Dunham signed her commitment letter with Alderson Broaddus University on Monday, a few weeks after she says she notified the Battlers coaching staff of her decision.

Dunham is headed to AB not only to play soccer, but to study nursing, as well.

And despite the pandemic, she was able to visit with the Battlers women’s soccer program, and had this to say about the team she’ll be joining in the fall.

“The visits went really well. I met the team the first time and I watched them practice. The team was really friendly, they were all so welcoming,” Dunham said.

She also had this to say when asked about the reaction from her future coaches when Dunham notified them of her decision: “I think it was a few weeks ago, and he was so excited. He texted me a big long paragraph of how excited he was.”

Dunham was a senior captain for the Lady Bearcats this year, and battled through a hand injury for much of the season.