Grafton’s Rich Bord excited for 2021 season as practices begin Monday

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton High School football team opened up preseason practices on Monday.

Rich Bord and company had 80s classic rock blaring, and the Bearcats were running through drills at a good pace, at McKinney Field.

The Bearcats didn’t have the season they were hoping for last year, but Monday was the first step in taking the necessary strides to improving in 2021. And it has the Bearcats’ head coach fired up.

“I’m just glad to be back playing football in some sort of normal way. It’s exciting. The kids have performed well today, we’ve got nice numbers. It’s a good day here in Bearcat country,” said Bord. “You know, obviously, everyone knows how crazy it was a year ago, but we’ve had the opportunity to come in here in July a little bit, and get the kids kind of accustomed to what we’re doing, and now we’ve stepped into a practice. It almost feels like just another day in July.”

Bord added that that three-week practice period in July was really good for their younger players, which they’ve got a lot of.

Bord said Grafton is looking at one of its biggest groups of incoming freshmen during his time with the program.

