Grafton’s Ryan Maier scores 1,000th career point, Bearcats get back in action after pause

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Ryan Maier reached a major milestone as he joined the 1,000 point club.

Maier dropped a game-best 28 points in the Bearcats’ 92-59 win over Preston.

“Yeah it is a great experience, a great feeling. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches. I’ve worked very hard for that goal,” Maier said.

Entering the game, Maier needed 11 points to reach 1,000. That’s not too tall of a task for Maier who averages around 20 points per game for the Bearcats.

The 1,000th point came from a classic jumper and despite it happening in Preston’s gym and not Grafton’s, Maier’s family was there to witness it.

“It was great. A lot of people from the community went to Preston to watch it. My granddad was actually from Preston so it was great that I hit it there and it was great that my family got to experience it,” Maier said.

But the Bearcats have even more goals to reach this season.

Grafton was on pause for a couple of wins due to COVID-19 protocol but recently returned with three straight wins followed by a loss.

The Bearcats also earned a spot in the AAA rankings at eighth.

Senior guard Justin Spiker said head coach Mike Johnson kept his team’s head in the right place during their time off and they came back ready to play.



“He said we just have to come in focused, watch the film that we could, make sure we stayed hydrated, stretch as best as possible and just come in and work. We came out hot each game. We were working together as a team for the most part. We had a couple sloppy plays, some players got in foul trouble but when it mattered we came through for one another,” Spiker said.

The Bearcats return to action Wednesday where they host No. 3 Fairmont Senior.