Grant Lowther commits to Glenville State baseball program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away Grant Lowther’s junior baseball season, but it can’t take away his chance to play college baseball.

Lowther says he notified Glenville State of his decision to join the Pioneers baseball program over the weekend, and made that official on Thursday, but signing his National Letter of Intent.

Lowther spoke of how the summer was key in him getting this opportunity.

“Missing the high school (season) was big, but I was able to skyrocket in my summer. I had a really good summer. And people noticed. I was able to send out videos. … Workouts here at the field, and then in-game hitting and stuff. I was able to send it all through text. … You know, that’s how we had to adapt through COVID, but it worked,” said Lowther.

The Robert C. Byrd senior says he’ll likely to continue to play one of the corner infield spots once he gets to college.

But that will (hopefully) be after he and others get to play out their senior seasons on the diamond.