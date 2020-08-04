Greg Bamberger officially introduced as Fairmont State Director of Athletics

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University officially introduced Greg Bamberger as its new Director of Athletics Tuesday afternoon.

Bamberger was introduced virtually, on a conference call that involved Fairmont State administrators and members of the media.

Fairmont State president, Dr. Mirta Martin, welcomed the Pennsylvania-native Bamberger home.

“My home as an athletic administrator, however, began at Glenville State College – began in West Virginia. So I do see this as a home coming, continuing and maybe completing my athletic director career in West Virginia. So, I do appreciate being welcomed home to West Virginia, and to be able to my Athletic Director career,” said Bamberger.

Bamberger comes to Fairmont State after a 15-year stint in the same position with Kutztown University. Kutztown is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which last month decided it would not be participating in fall sports due to concerns around COVID-19.

New Fairmont State Director of Athletics, Greg Bamberger, on his “homecoming” of sorts.

Bamberger joins the Fighting Falcons during an interesting time, to say the least, and spoke about decisions that could be made by the NCAA that would directly impact Fairmont State and the Mountain East Conference.

“I know right now the Mountain East is planning on a delayed schedule for the present time. I do know there is conversation at the NCAA level about canceling all fall championships. I hope that’s not the case, but the NCAA Board of Governors is meeting today and that is on their agenda,” said Bamberger.

He also spoke about criteria that he hopes to set for the athletics programs at Fairmont State, that he has used in the past to bring success to the programs he’s overseen.

