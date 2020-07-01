Greg Warren leads UHS Hawks in summer workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With sports returning here in the mountain state in the form of summer workouts, at University High School it’s not only the athletes putting in the time and work in the weight room and on the field.

University High School strength coach Greg Warren missed high school sports just as much as any coach or athlete. And when the time came for summer workouts to begin, Warren might have been the most excited to get back to doing what he loves.

“The kids don’t know this and I told them a few times since that you know I probably missed them more than they missed me. And if you’re not excited to actually come in here and workout, I’m excited to watch you workout. I have literally lost my mind, I’ve missed them so much. I feel like I’m back home again,” Warren said.

Having a career that took him all over the country, the Washington, D.C. native now calls Morgantown, specifically University High School, his home.

Starting his second year as University’s strength coach, after being randomly assigned to UHS from his graduate assistant program at West Virginia University, Warren says he’s happy to be with the Hawks.

“You don’t really pick where you get to go. I just honestly got the lucky end of the straw coming here,” Warren said.

Warren has won approval from multiple coaches at UHS including the man at the top of the football program, John Kelley, who has been head coach of the Hawks for 34 years.

“Well he’s the greatest strength coach we’ve ever had here. He’s a motivator, I mean he does it himself. He gets the best out of the kids. He’s a leader. These are all of the things that are what you want in the weight room and it also carries out onto the field and makes our job easier,” Kelley said.

And Warren’s philosophy coaching goes beyond that which which on the field.

“I get everything about your sport but at the end of the day I want you to be a better person than you were when you first came in. So when you leave out of here, after being under coach Warren’s care and tutelage and coaching, I want you to honestly be a better person than who you were when you came in,” Warren said.

Warren’s lessons seem to be sticking with his athletes. And one of his lessons is about attendance. You can’t get better if you’re not here, he says. And since the first day of summer workouts, the attendance has been phenomenal.

“I’ve seen nothing but excitement, I’ve seen nothing but grinders, I’ve seen nothing but dogs they’ve been working their butts off. It means everything to me. In all honestly that’s all I ask for. I’ll tell them all the time you know I don’t care if you’ve got bad technique. That’s what I can fix, that’s what they pay me to do, that’s why I’m here. But the one thing that it does not take for me to coach you is about effort. It’s about effort. It’s about intensity, it’s about hard work and the one thing that they have known from me from day one is that I will never relent from that,” Warren said.

Catch coach Warren on Dreamswork Field and in the weight room at University High School.