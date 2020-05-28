Griffin Devericks graduates as DCHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A name you’re used to hearing when referring to Doddridge County High School football, basketball or track and field is now in a new light as Griffin Devericks graduated DCHS as the 2020 class valedictorian.

Devericks list of athletic accomplishments include being a football state runner up, first team all-state wide receiver selection and a track and field state champion.

But possibly his most important accomplishment, and the one his mother is most proud of, derived in the classroom. Devericks graduated Doddridge County High School as the top student in his class.

“To me, I think everyone has a fair shot to be valedictorian and be top of their class. For people with extra curriculars it takes more work than those who don’t. But everyone I think has a fair shot it’s just depending on how hard you work,” Devericks said.

Devericks final GPA was a 4.1, this all weighted from AP classes.

“All four years I approached school just like I did with sports. I didn’t care how much it took, I was going to try my hardest and do my best to keep my grades up and just do the best I could all throughout high school and I guess it paid off in the end,” Devericks said.

It certainly paid off as he heads to Fairmont State University in the fall where he will be studying civil engineering.