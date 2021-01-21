GSC Men’s basketball team off to a historic start

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State men’s basketball team is on a hot streak winning its first five games of the season and not having a single number in the loss column.

This is the first time in six decades a Pioneers men’s basketball team has started a season 5-0.

Justin Caldwell’s crew also found themselves ranked inside the Top 25 nationally at No. 24.

The Pioneers recorded wins over Davis and Elkins, West Virginia Wesleyan, Charleston, Wheeling and West Virginia State.

Senior guard Hegel Augustin is averaging 23.5 points and 10 rebounds per game to lead the Pioneers.

Glenville State is the best three-point shooting, and offensive rebounding, team in the Mountain East Conference.

The team has a tough test ahead, however, as they take on No. 4 ranked West Liberty on the road this Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

