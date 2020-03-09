GSC Women earn No. 3 seed in NCAA Atlantic Region; Fairmont State men’s hoops No. 5 seed

WHEELING, W.Va. – It was announced Sunday night by the NCAA that the Glenville State women’s basketball team, which earlier in the day captured its third-straight Mountain East Conference Tournament title, will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Atlantic Region.

Kim Stephens’ club will play up to two games in Erie, Pennsylvania on the campus of Gannon University, which is split-hosting with the region’s top seed IUP. And the Pioneers will start with a first-round matchup against Notre Dame College on Friday.

Notre Dame, of course, is the team that Glenville State just beat on Sunday for the MEC title.

Glenville State entered the day as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Region, based on last week’s rankings. But despite winning the conference title, and IUP losing it’s conference tournament title game to Gannon, which jumped up to the 2 spot in the region, moved down to the third seed.

Photo by NCAA

Glenville State has made a second-round exit each of the last two seasons, including two years ago at the hands of IUP.

The Pioneers enter the postseason averaging 106.8 points per game, and outscoring opponents by just over 25 points per contest.

Emily Stoller (17.9) and Zakiyah Winfield (17.2) each average more than seventeen points per game, with Re’Shawna Stone and Ty Armstrong both averaging over 16 points per contest.

Meanwhile, the Fairmont State men are the No. 5 seed on the men’s side in that region, and will head to IUP, which is split-hosting the men’s Atlantic Region, as well.

Fairmont State will play against No. 4 Shippensburg to begin what it hopes is a deep run in the postseason.

Just three years ago, Fairmont State made it to the NCAA D2 men’s basketball championship game.

The Fighting Falcons made it to the Atlantic Regional last year, but bowed out in the first round.

Photo by NCAA

Fairmont State is only outscoring its opponents by 5.9 points per game this year, and played 11 games decided by three points or fewer.

MEC Freshman of the Year Dale Bonner leads Tim Koenig’s offense, scoring at a 17.8 points per game clip. Cole VonHandorf, Kenzie Melko and Isaiah Sanders also all average more than 14 points per game.

Postseason action gets started on Friday.