GSC women set NCAA scoring record in win over Frostburg State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State broke the NCAA DII all-time women’s record for points in a half with 88 Wednesday night in a 129-76 victory over the Bobcats of Frostburg State.

Pioneers started the game on a 12-2 run and did not lay off the gas petal from that point forward.

Fairmont’s own Emily Stoller lead the way for the Pioneers finishing with a game high 19 points and 4 steals.

Seven Pioneers finished in double figures and their bench outscored the Bobcats team as a whole with 79 points.

Glenville State travels to Fairmont State Sunday December 15th for a MEC clash at Joe Retton Arena.