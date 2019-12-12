Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

GSC women set NCAA scoring record in win over Frostburg State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State broke the NCAA DII all-time women’s record for points in a half with 88 Wednesday night in a 129-76 victory over the Bobcats of Frostburg State.

Pioneers started the game on a 12-2 run and did not lay off the gas petal from that point forward.

Fairmont’s own Emily Stoller lead the way for the Pioneers finishing with a game high 19 points and 4 steals.

Seven Pioneers finished in double figures and their bench outscored the Bobcats team as a whole with 79 points.

Glenville State travels to Fairmont State Sunday December 15th for a MEC clash at Joe Retton Arena.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories