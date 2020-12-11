GSC women’s hoops looks for another MEC title while knowing every game could be their last

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State women’s basketball team last stepped onto the court for a game in March in Wheeling. The Lady Pioneers defeated Notre Dame College to win their third-straight MEC Conference Tournament title.

Despite earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Kim Stephens’ group hasn’t played since; the pandemic canceled all postseason tournaments and then postponed the start of this season until January 7.

But, now, with the start of the season less than a full month away, and a schedule set, the Lady Pioneers look to build off their success under their fifth-year head coach, while knowing all too well the season can stop at any given moment.

“We played our last game and we didn’t know it,” Stephens said in a Zoom interview Friday. “We’re going to try to come in with that mentality that, hey, this could be the only game you get to play, or this could be the last one.”

This season will be different in many noticeable ways, including a shorter schedule, and no fans in the stands.

What will be (largely) the same, however, is the players that Stephens has at her disposal. Glenville State returns five of its top seven scorers from a season ago, including a pair of All-MEC players in Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield.

“Re’Shawna Stone has had a good preseason,” said Stephens. “Zakiyah has had a phenomenal preseason. She’s focused, you can see it in her eyes, that she wants to be one of the top players in the league this year, if not the top player in the league this year.”

Glenville State played to a 26-5 overall record last year, but will be playing with motivation to finish this season with a zero in the loss column, according to their head coach.

“That’s kind of been our M-O from the beginning, you have to win every game. We have 16 games on our schedule I believe, but the chances of finishing those 16 games are slim. We’ve been watching what’s been happening around the country. We may get five games in – we want to win all five. We may get one game it – we don’t want it to be a loss. So, we’re going to play like every game’s our last.” Kim Stephens, Glenville State women’s basketball head coach

Glenville State begins its title defense on the road at West Virginia State on January 7.

The Lady Pioneers have finished atop the Mountain East Conference in all four years under Stephens.