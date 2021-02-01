GSC Wrestling hosts meet for first time in more than four decades

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State wrestling team had something happen for the first time in a long time over the weekend.

The Pioneers wrestling team competed in a home wrestling meet for the first time in roughly 45 years on Sunday.

The gap between home contests is partially due to the fact that this is the first season of wrestling in Glenville since 1975.

Glenville State’s return to the mats has been tough so far, as the team was forced to pause team activities earlier this month, and fell to 0-5 for the year.

However, the important thing is, that Pioneers wrestlers competed at home for the first time in over four decades on Sunday.