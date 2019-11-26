GSC’s Dominic Cizauskas nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Glenville State’s Dominic Cizauskas has already been named this year’s Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and now he’s up for another big honor.

Monday it was announced that Cizauskas is a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is handed out each year to the Division 2 Football Most Valuable Player.

A full list of the 36 nominees for the Harlon Hill Trophy. (Photo via GreatAmericanConference.com)

Cizauskas is one of ten players in the D2’s Super Regional 1 to be a nominee for the award, and is one of 36 total players across the country up for the award.

These 36 candidates will be placed on regional ballots, the top two vote getters from each of the four regions will advance to the national ballot.

Regional voting concludes on Monday, December 2nd.

If Cizauskas were to win, he’d be only the second linebacker ever to take home the award.

Cizauskas wrecked havoc on opposing offenses all season long, racking up 120 tackles on the year. He ranked third in the MEC in solo tackles with 67 and also was among the leaders in tackles for a loss with 14, interceptions with 4, and passes defended with 14.