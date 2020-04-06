Gunner Murphy signs with Marietta Men’s Basketball

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – North Marion’s own star football and basketball player Gunner Murphy signed to play collegiate basketball with Marietta College.

With schools being closed and social distancing being enforced, Murphy put together his own signing…right in his front yard.

“You know we were looking to do a signing day and I just committed and it’s a big event in a high school athlete’s life, a student athlete’s life so you know we just decided we can’t get into any of the schools or anything so the best option was kind you know where it all started, right here in the driveway,” Murphy said.

The senior was heavily recruited by not only the Marietta basketball program, but by the Pioneers football program as well. While Murphy says he loves football, he decided basketball was the way to go in college.

“The environment on game day. We went up to a Marietta game this year actually and they packed the house for every game every home game and they even have a really great fan base for away games too. It’s just a great environment to go to and they win,” Murphy said.

And Murphy looks to win with Marietta right away. He joins a successful Pioneer program, finishing 21-7 this season propelling them to the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Plus, Gunner’s mom, Angie Murphy feels her son made the right choice as Marietta felt like home and she knew her son would be safe there.