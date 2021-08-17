Gus Morrison reacts to scoring most points in WV in 2020

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Northcentral West Virginia was home to the JR House Award winner in Gage Michael, and the Chuck Howley Award winner, in Morgantown’s Caden Biser, last season.

It went under the radar, though, that Ritchie County all-state tailback, Gus Morrison, led the state in points in 2020.

Morrison tallied 164 points by himself — the most in the state, regardless of classification.

“Starting the year, it wasn’t really a goal of mine, because of all the skill guys we had. I never thought that would be possible – leading the state,” said Morrison.

As a junior last year, Morrison found the end zone more than 31 times, averaging more than two-and-a-half touchdowns per game.

He scored 164 points total, and helped Ritchie County go 10-2.

Morrison may have led the team, and the state, in points, but it was a team effort he says.

“Our line last year was pretty good, so they helped a lot on that,” Morrison said. “And then Coach Haught came up with the plays to get me to the end zone was part of it, too.”

Morrison added that the goal is to score 30 or more touchdowns again this year.