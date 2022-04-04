CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars improve to 7-0 on the season with a close 5-4 win over Liberty on Monday night.

The Cougars got off to a good start with a two-run first inning for the early lead.

There would be a drought of scoring until the bottom of the fourth. Liberty’s RBI single gives the Mountaineers their first run of the game to cut the Cougars’ lead to one.

Lincoln answered in the top of the fifth with an RBI single of their own from Alexis Williams. She led with four RBI on the night.

Delaney Haller went to work in the circle yet again for the Cougars, recording 14 strikeouts.

A huge, three-run sixth inning gave Liberty the late lead but Lincoln finished the Mountaineers off with two runs in the top of the sixth and success on defense for the 5-4 win.