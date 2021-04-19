Haller strikes out 15, Cougars stay undefeated

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars continue their undefeated start to the season with a 5-1 win over Lewis County.

The Cougars were up big in the bottom of the fifth inning leading 4-1.

Then Delaney Haller hits one right up the middle and Emalee Brown scores to increase Lincoln’s lead to 5-1.

But Haller was a real star in the circle. She recorded 15 strikeouts and zero walks to lead the Cougars.

Haller only allowed two hits in the game as the Cougars roll to a 5-1 win over Lewis County.

The Cougars remain undefeated.