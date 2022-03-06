HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton set out to win a state title in the beginning of the season and he achieved his goal on Saturday.

Hamilton defeated Ritchie County’s Kodi Camp in the 138 weight class by tech fall to win his first-ever state title.

Camp finished as state runner up.

In the 113 class, East Fairmont’s Levi Carpenter finished as state runner up to Point Pleasant’s Nathan Wood.

Lewis County’s Brock Mitchell was pinned by Point Pleasant’s Gunner Andrick and takes home a state runner up finish in the 126 class.

Doddridge County’s Riley Curran also finished as state runner up in the 132 class.

In 195, Braxton County’s Colton Moore finished as state runner up.

Plenty of other local AA-A wrestlers finished third through sixth place, for the full results click here.