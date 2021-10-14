Hamric-Chapman duo excelling, in part, thanks to multiple summer football camps together

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Ean Hamric and the Gilmer County Titans (4-1) are currently ranked 10th in class Single-A heading into Week 8 action.

Gilmer County won’t play until Monday, when the Titans travel to take on an unranked Calhoun County (2-3) team.

I spoke with the Gilmer County all-state QB on Tuesday about he and his team returning the field this week after being forced to take the last two weeks off.

Hamric and receiver, Avery Chapman, are one of the best QB-WR duos in the state, regardless of classification. Chapman has already hauled in 11 touchdowns this year, and is averaging 122 receiving yards per game.

This is a connection that’s been forged over time, as the two have been playing together at the high school level for more than three years. Luckily for Chapman, Hamric and the Titans as a whole, the two got the opportunity to work on things this summer at a number of football camps across the country.

“I went to 17 camps within a two month period. Fourteen were all in the same month, and Avery was at most of them, too. We got to spend a lot of time together this summer going to camps. There was a couple where there was like hundreds of kids there, still we got to work it out and we were with each other,” said Hamric.

Caught up with @GCHSTitansFB all-state quarterback @HammyQB earlier this week. Part of our conversation was about his connection with his top receiver, @avery_chapman10.

Some of the camps Chapman and Hamric attended together were as close as Charleston, WV. Others were farther away, in cities as big as Chicago. As you can guess: the bigger the camp, the better the talent you’re going up against.

“That’s a really good experience, because you go against kids that have Division-I offers that you won’t go against otherwise. That’s definitely something that, you know, you shouldn’t take for granted,” Hamric added.

A pair of teammates getting paired up in the same drill, especially in larger camps, doesn’t happen that often. But it’s certainly paid off.

More than half of Harmic’s passing yards, and 11 of his 17 touchdown passes, have been delivered with Chapman on the receiving end this year.

That connection will need to continue to be productive the rest of the year, as Gilmer County looks to make the playoffs for just the second time in program history.