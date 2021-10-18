Hamric sets Gilmer Co. HS passing yards mark as Titans blow out Calhoun County

MOUNT ZION, W.Va. – Gilmer County all-state quarterback, Ean Hamric, is now the most prolific passer in program history.

Hamric, who’s started nearly every game of his high school career, entered Monday’s contest needing just 126 passing yards to surpass Ronnie Stalnaker’s school record.

Hamric did just that in the third quarter, on an eight-yard completion to his favorite target, Avery Chapman.

The Titans QB, in total, completed 17 of 25 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in No. 10 Gilmer County’s 46-0 road win over Calhoun County.

The win pushes Gilmer County’s record to 5-1 on the season, as the Titans are searching for just their second-ever trip to the postseason.

Gilmer County has three games remaining on its regular schedule. That gives Hamric at least three more games to add on to his school record for passing yards.