GRANVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Anthony Hansen drove in five runs and Will Sandy tossed six innings to earn the win as the West Virginia Black Bears topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 11-3, on Tuesday night.

The Bears jumped in front quickly with five-run innings in both the second and third with Sandy holding the visiting offense at bay.

Hansen finished the night a triple short of the cycle, bringing five runs across the plate on three hits while the other eight Black Bears hitters reached base multiple times.

Sandy earned the win as West Virginia moves to 11-3 with a three-game lead over the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League second half standings.