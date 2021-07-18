Hard work pays off: Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier earns multiple offers during summer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior girls basketball standout Meredith Maier has been catching the eyes of many college coaches this summer.

Those including multiple Division I schools that have offered her recently like Marshall and Youngstown State.

Very thankful to receive an offer from @HerdWBB and @CoachTonyKemper. Looking forward to learning more about your program!! 🙌🦬 pic.twitter.com/hZeBM0OYmx — Meredith Maier (@MaierMeredith) May 20, 2021

Maier transferred from Grafton to Fairmont Senior this past year in her junior season and it seems like it has made the difference.

Maier said playing with the Polar Bears and West Virginia Thunder, her AAU team, has helped elevate her game and gain the exposure she needs.

“No one really knew who I was. And I don’t think my game has changed too drastically but I have been working really hard. But once I transferred it kind of opened people’s eyes to see the player that I am and I think that really opened a lot of doors for me immediately. Then once I joined the thunder program I think that’s really helped get me more exposure and a lot of colleges are able to see me when we’re traveling so I think thats really helped me,” Maier said.

Maier, who stands just above six feet tall, has a D1 build and is a player who can bring down rebounds and can score in the paint or from the outside. She recorded multiple double doubles for the Polar Bears this past season and was an integral part in Fairmont Senior’s run in the postseason.

But Maier said it’s her grittiness that attracts college level attention.

“I think my grittiness helped a lot just because being in West Virginia a lot of players get overlooked. I think a lot of West Virginia girls have the grittiness that people just don’t see very often. I think that’s what stands out to coaches a lot as well as my rebounding but also being strong helps. And then I can knock down shots here and there so I think that helps too, to get their attention,” Maier said.

The Polar Bears return several key pieces this season including Maier and her partner in crime on the court, West Virginia University Women’s basketball commit, Marley Washenitz. Maier is set to be even more of an impact on the Polar Bears roster while hopefully receiving the collegiate offer from the perfect school for her.