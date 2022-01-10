Hard work, versatile swimmers set RCB up for another successful finish in the postseason

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles swim team is working to have another successful season like the last.

The Eagles lost a few key swimmers from last year’s roster to graduation but head coach Christy Fubio says the hard work is being put in by her team.

Fubio said her team is versatile and swimmers like Jackson Howe, Jacob Howe, Adam Fubio and Kaden Meighen can compete in various events but by the Regional meet she wants everyone to find where they fit best.

“We, I think, surprised everybody last year coming in and being third at state but it just all fell into place perfectly and we’re really going to have to work for anything, to be even in the top six. But they know we have a month left and hopefully we can get everybody where they need to be and keep them healthy and in good spirits,” Fubio said.

Senior girls swimmer Annalise Gentilozzi said Fubio has been fine-tuning the team in prep for the road to states.

“She just wants us to try our best I would say. She’s always like tight turns, good start and that kind of stuff but she always just wants us to feel good about our races,” Gentilozzi said.

The RCB swim team heads to Buckhannon to swim against the Bucs on Wednesday.