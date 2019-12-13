Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

World famous Harlem Globetrotters visit Philippi

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters were in Philippi Thursday evening at Rex Pyles arena on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University.

The Globetrotters visited our section of the globe as apart of their “Pushing The Limit World Tour Live”.

This tour introduced a new segment called the “Fifth Quarter” that focuses on their interaction with children.

“I remember being a kid and I understand how important having that impact is,” said Jet Rivers of the Harlem Globetrotters. “This year our theme of our tour is pushing the limits and that’s something we kinda want to spread to everybody that we make contact with.”

If you missed the Harlem Globetrotters in Philippi, they will be back in the Mountain State Saturday January 12th at 4:00PM at the Charleston Coliseum.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories