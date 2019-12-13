World famous Harlem Globetrotters visit Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters were in Philippi Thursday evening at Rex Pyles arena on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University.

The Globetrotters visited our section of the globe as apart of their “Pushing The Limit World Tour Live”.

This tour introduced a new segment called the “Fifth Quarter” that focuses on their interaction with children.

“I remember being a kid and I understand how important having that impact is,” said Jet Rivers of the Harlem Globetrotters. “This year our theme of our tour is pushing the limits and that’s something we kinda want to spread to everybody that we make contact with.”

If you missed the Harlem Globetrotters in Philippi, they will be back in the Mountain State Saturday January 12th at 4:00PM at the Charleston Coliseum.