Harris, North Marion defeat Fairmont Senior, Preston, Lincoln in Monday foursome on the links

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The top two golf teams in Double-A in 2019 — Fairmont Senior and North Marion — squared off against one another on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club, along with Preston and Lincoln.

Fairmont Senior edged out the Huskies at the state tournament last year to capture a state title.

But Chance Hearn’s group had the upper hand Monday afternoon.

Led by senior Michael Harris and Dylan Runner, the Huskies won the four-team match by 19 strokes over the Polar Bears, who finished second.

Harris, who had a rough start to his nine-hole round, rebounded in a big way and hit a couple of big shots on holes Nos. 8 and 9 to finish the day with a 38 (+3).

“I would say momentum, but it’s kind of just round savers, like it’s just stuff that you have to do,” Harris said when asked about what turned his round in the right direction. “And stuff like that, I would’ve never done before. When I was a freshmen, sophomore, I never had the maturity level to come back. Like, if I get down plus-four after three holes it’s over for me. But now I have the confidence to be able to bounce back, and still shoot a good number even when the start was slow.”

Harris bogeyed hole No. 1, and triple-bogeyed hole No. 3 — sitting +4 through the first three greens.

But he turned things around after that, finishing the round tied for the best score on the day.

Runner tied him by shooting 38.

North Marion tallied the three lowest scores on the day, as Michael Tarley shot a 44.

Fairmont Senior’s Zack Morgan and Landon Rowan each shot a 46. Four players, including Preston’s Briar Manko, tallied a 47.

North Marion (167) won the match as a team, with Fairmont Senior (186) and Preston (200) following. Lincoln only had three players score.