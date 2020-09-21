Harris, North Marion win Big 10 Conference golf title

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – It’s been a banner week for the North Marion High School golf program.

Last Monday, Chance Hearn’s group defeated its cross-county rival, Fairmont Senior, on their home course for the first time in Hearn’s tenure.

This Monday, the Huskies defeated the Polar Bears once again – and every other team in the Big 10 Conference.

With Michael Harris (74) leading the way with the best round of any singular player of the day, North Marion won the Big 10 Conference golf championship at Bel Meadow Golf Course.

“As a competitor I want to win. I mean, that’s why I do this. I took this job 21 years ago to make North Marion golf as good as it can be, and winning championships is the only way you can be the best. Right now, we’re the best in the Big 10, and I’m honored to be the coach of that team,” said Hearn.

Monday’s conference title marks the Huskies’ first conference title since 2012.

Harris was in the fourth grade that year.

He ended his round as the low medalist, turning in a two-over-par scorecard of 74. That round, on top of his other success this year, earned him Big 10 Player of the Year honors.

“You know, to chip in on 18, it’s everybody’s dream. To chip in on 18 to win the tournament, it’s every golfer’s dream,” said Harris, who helped bring the Huskies to a second-place finish in the state last year. To put your name on the same thing as the Clark Craig and the Nick Moroose’s. It’s special. It’s special. Hard work’s finally paying off.”

Michael Harris speaks with 12 Sports and other reporters following his victory at Bel Meadow Golf Course on Monday, helping North Marion secure the Big 10 title. (Video by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Robert C. Byrd’s Basil Lucas was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Byrd (267) and Buckhannon-Upshur (269) each finished within striking distance of the conference title as a team. Bridgeport and Grafton finished in a tie for fourth place with a 288 team score.

A total of ten players earned All-Big 10 Honors, headlined by Harris, who finished Monday with a five-stroke lead over his next-closest competitor in Grafton’s Chris Miller (79).

Individual and team scores are all listed below. All ten individual scores listed are for the players who earned first team All-Big 10 honors.

Top Individual Scores:

Michael Harris (NMHS) – 74

Chris Miller (Grafton) – 79

Andrew Bowie (RCB) – 80

Isaac Lane (BUHS) – 83

Evan Coffman (BUHS) – 91

Dylan Runner (NMHS) – 92

Drew Hogue (Bport) – 92

Alex Hawkins (RCB) – 93

Tyler Stemple (RCB) – 94

Zach Morgan (FSHS) – 94

Team scores:

North Marion – 265

Robert C. Byrd – 267

Buckhannon-Upshur – 269

Bridgeport – 288

Grafton – 288

Fairmont Senior – 293

Preston – 303

Liberty – 319

Philip Barbour – 323

Lincoln – 330

East Fairmont – 337

Lewis County – 353

Elkins – 359