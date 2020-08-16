Harrison Co. Chaos ranks No. 1 in the state after huge tournament win

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Chaos has shown recent success this summer, landing atop the ranks as number one in the state of West Virginia in the 11-U AA division according to the USSSA state rankings.

After winning the “Force Out Shutdown” tournament in Hurricane last week, Chaos earned the No. 1 ranking. They dominated the tournament, outscoring their opponents 53-13.

Putting in hard work at practice is a big part of Chaos’ success but it also helps that most of the team has been playing together since they were seven years old.

Harrison County Pony League President Adam McPherson takes pride in the homegrown Chaos team.

Chaos gets back on the diamond representing Harrison County as the No. 1 ranked team in the state the weekend of August 21 at the Dog Days of Summer Brawl tournament in Mineral Wells.