Harrison Co. soccer teams remain hopeful that they will play in the postseason

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As we get closer to the postseason for high school fall sports, the color coded map maybe a season-ender for some schools.

Harrison County has been orange on the color coded map for the past two Saturdays, meaning all six schools haven’t been able to play games or hold any sporting events.

As sectional play starts this upcoming week for high school soccer, these Harrison County schools are hoping to slide down to gold, yellow or green.

While awaiting 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for the updated map to be released, soccer teams in Harrison Co. are able to practice but they hope to be competing this time next week.

Robert C. Byrd boys soccer head coach Chris Meighen found a silver lining during the past two weeks of not competing.

“The first week wasn’t so bad. The kids kind of got their legs back under them, we stretched a little bit, did some different types of things, worked on some weaknesses. The second week was nowhere near as fun as the first because now the kids are ready to play, they’re kind of getting antsy. I think since we had some injuries in the beginning this little break might be good for us actually to find our rhythm a little bit, work on some technical skills,” Meighen said.

The Bridgeport High School girls soccer team, who is having an undefeated season so far, missed out on seven games this season. Five of those games came from the past two weeks.

The Indians are trying to make a run in their return to Class Triple-A and missing these games is big for players like senior Braelynne Sandreth, who is just five goals short of breaking the school’s scoring record.

Sandreth has her eyes on one goal though and she remains positive that the Indians will be able to play in the postseason.

“It’s my senior season. I would be really sad for us to not be able to play this year, the seniors, we’ve been working hard for four years so hopefully we can play. I do, I want to beat that record but I also want to win. I’m not focused on the record right now. We just want to win. I think that we’ll be able to play next week. I heard that we are starting to go down to gold or yellow so I think we’ll be able to play next week,” Sandreth said.

So now, Harrison County schools must play the good ole waiting game in hopes of seeing gold, yellow or green on the color coded map this coming Saturday.