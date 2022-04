CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County girls lacrosse team dominated Wheeling Park 10-4 on the Bruins’ senior night.

The Bruins earned an early 4-1 lead in the first half.

Wheeling Park cut into that as Sydney Blatt scored to make the score 4-2.

Then two back-to-back goals from Erin Curran gave Harrison County a 6-2 lead at the halftime break.

The Bruins didn’t let up on offense and locked down on defense to win 10-4.