Harrison County indoor practice facility empty during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The recently opened Harrison County Indoor Recreation Complex, which stands near Frank Loria Field, is empty during the coronavirus pandemic.

The indoor facility, which opened in January, was just a short time ago completely booked with youth teams and high school squads getting ready for the upcoming season.

“It was booked pretty solid in the winter months, everyone’s getting prepared for spring time baseball. We had, I know Robert C. Byrd, Notre Dame, Bridgeport used it; I know a ton of Pony League teams had used it. It was pretty well booked up. It was hard to get any time after 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Harrison County Pony League President John Romano.

Athletes aren’t able to use the facility during this time.