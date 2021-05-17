Harrison County-native, Brett Vincent, named next WVWC women’s basketball head coach

Statement from West Virginia Wesleyan College Athletics

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Brett Vincent has been named as the next head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball program, WVWC Athletic Director Randy Tenney announced on Monday (May 17).



“We’re excited to bring in a coach with the experience that Coach Vincent has,” Tenney said. “He will be taking over a program that Vicky Bullett left with a very solid foundation. With Coach Vincent’s knowledge and experience, we feel that the women’s basketball program has a quality coach that they deserve.”



Vincent is coming off a nine-year stint (2012-21) as the head men’s basketball coach at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C. He turned around a Chowan program that won just five games the season before he arrived. Since Chowan became a 4-year institution in 1992, Vincent is the Hawks’ all-time wins leader and his teams set multiple program records.



“I have always thought that West Virginia Wesleyan is a unique place,” Vincent said. “I’d like to thank Randy Tenney, the search committee and Dr. Joel Thierstein for the opportunity. I’ve been coaching for 30 years and am excited as I’ve ever been to get started. Wesleyan is a special place and I’m glad to be here.”



The Shinnston, W.Va., native became an assistant men’s basketball coach at Fairmont State in 2004 and was named as the interim head coach for the Falcons during the 2011-12 season.



Prior to arriving at Fairmont State, Vincent was the head boys basketball coach at nearby Lewis County High School from 2001-2004, where he took the Minutemen to new heights including postseason wins in each of his three seasons.



After spending 1993-96 as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Alderson Broaddus, he was promoted to head coach for the 1996-97 season at just 28 years old. Vincent recorded an impressive 92-49 record over five seasons in charge of the Battlers.



Vincent’s first coaching stop was as a men’s basketball assistant at Pitt-Johnstown from 1992-93.



In high school, Vincent was the 1986 Morgantown Touchdown Club West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year at South Harrison in 1986. He went on to play two seasons for the Mountaineers at West Virginia before transferring to Robert Morris. Vincent finished his collegiate career at Marshall where his 43.6 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc still stands as the highest all-time career 3-point shooting percentage in program history. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Marshall in 1991 and a master’s degree in education from Salem-Teikyo in 2000.



Vincent takes over a Bobcat women’s basketball program that finished 6-11 overall in 2021 including a Mountain East Conference Tournament quarterfinal appearance.