FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior lacrosse star Aubrey Harrison signed to continue playing at Shepherd University today, a move that fulfills a long-running dream of competing at the college level.

“When I was younger, I always looked forward to playing college lacrosse and as soon as I hit high school, it just made me want it even more. We won the state championship my sophomore year and iwas award mvp of that game. It just made me more confident for after that and I’m just looking forward to it for the rest,” she said.

Aubrey Harrison will play her final season of lacrosse at Fairmont Senior this spring.