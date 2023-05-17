WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough is going to be very busy for the next four years.

The Bulldogs’ two-sport standout signed on Wednesday to continue both her basketball and track careers at West Virginia Wesleyan.

It’s an opportunity she’s devoted countless time to earn.

“For the past four years, I’ve pushed myself to be the best athlete I could possibly be and I’ve put many, many, many extra hours into each sport I’ve done so I think I’m definitely up for the challenge and I can do it,” she said.

There is one title you can undoubtedly give McDonough at this point of her career and that is a winner.

She’s shown a special level of determination, leading the Lady Dogs to back-to-back basketball state tournaments and winning two straight Class A pole vault championships.

“Winning is my total mindset. I love winning. I think it’s more of a confidence thing for me. Whether I know that I’m going to win or not, in my head, I’m going to win no matter what and I just drive to be the best I can be and I think that’s what people can see out of me no matter what,” she said.

Ahead of her final appearance at the West Virginia state track meet this weekend, McDonough is locked in and ready to make her mark one last time.

“I’ve been counting down so right now, I’m like, “One more 300″ and if you’ve ever ran 300s you would understand why. I’m just thinking one more race. One more time that I have to give it my all and I’m ready for it,” she said.

Abby McDonough aims to finish a spectacular high school athletic career with a bang this Friday and Saturday at the West Virginia state track meet in Charleston.