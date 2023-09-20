GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Big X Conference held its golf championship on Monday and with a standout performance on his home course at Tygart Lake, Grafton senior Aiden Sheme earned low medalist honors for the event.

That’s not the only title that he claims this week though. His championship round also makes him the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Against a large field that included some of the best golfers in north central West Virginia, Sheme put together a performance that topped them all.

His +3, 75 round got the job done, edging out Fairmont Senior’s Caleb Young and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Easton Perkins by a single stroke.

If you could pick out one moment from the day that proved crucial to Sheme’s win, there’s one hole that sticks out on the scorecard.

“My eagle on hole 17. That was a big moment for me,” he said. “I hit a big drive on 17 and had a really, really good second shot and then made my putt for eagle.”

With the Big X Championship played at Tygart Lake this year, Sheme had the benefit of competing for the conference title on his own home course.

Knowledge of the course and experience playing all 18 holes helped give him the extra push over the top that was needed to walk away a champion.

“It’s nice to have those 18 hole competitive feelings in you,” he said, “It’s a big difference when you go from walking nine holes to walking 18 holes so it’s really nice to have those couple of 18-hole matches.”

Sheme has the opportunity to make even more of a splash on his home course at Tygart Lake next week.

That will be the location of the 2023 Class AA, Region II championship on Monday.