BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – With a win last night over Lewis County, the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team’s win streak has reached seven, overcoming a 2-3 start to put itself in a terrific position at the season’s midpoint.

With a roster full of young contributors, one of the team’s two seniors has risen above and beyond as a leader on and off the court to be named Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

As his team came together over the summer, Bridgeport coach Dave Marshall quickly realized something: there was not a lot of experience to go around.

That meant senior guard Anthony Spatafore would have to step up in a big way and step up he has.

That winning streak reached five last tuesday against Grafton with Spatafore scoring a team-high 20 in a 55-52 comeback win that saw the Indians’ senior leader score 17 points after halftime and come through at the free throw line when they needed him most.

“It really took us almost three quarters to get settled down and then basically in the fourth quarter we took control, took over and kind of sealed it going to the line,” he said.

As the only player returning this season with extensive varsity experience this season, he’s been counted on in those big moments and continues to come through for his teammates.

“The rest of the juniors, they definitely look up to me, so I feel like them giving me the ball, I know they trust me. I rust them but late game situations they want me to have the ball, so I just do what I have to do,” he said.

Two nights later at North Marion, Spatafore put together his most impressive performance yet, coming one rebound short of a triple-double with 33 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in a 66-55 win over the Huskies.

He led a hot start with the Indians going up 18-3 in the first quarter, but it was the work being put in on the defensive end that sparked his big night.

“I just felt like our defensive energy, it was all there, everybody was picked up, ready to go on defense and that just kind of transferred over to offense. I was just getting open shots. Teammates were open, I’d drive the ball in and kick it out, they were making shots so that just kind of helped me out. Everybody was making shots so I took more shots than everybody, but everybody was making shots as well,” he said.

With seven straight wins under their belts, Anthony Spatafore and the rest of the Bridgeport Indians boys’ basketball team will go for eight in a row on Thursday night, taking on Philip Barbour at home.