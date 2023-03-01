SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) — As each basketball season winds down, players often find themselves shooting for various records and milestones before the final buzzer. One local athlete surpassed a career mark in postseason play, making her the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Junior guard Ashlyn Riley is the heart and soul of Lincoln girls basketball, and in the Cougars sectional final against Robert C. Byrd, she crossed the 1000-point threshold for her career. It was a moment that she will not soon forget and a feeling that made her realize all of the work has been worth it.

“I knew I was getting close and so I didn’t exactly want it to happen on a foul shot. It just kind of happened so I knew I had to sink them, and it was a great feeling,” she said.

Making this moment even more special for Riley is that on top of how special she is to Lincoln basketball is just as special to her. Growing up watching the Cougars take the court over the years, she’s found a surreal place knowing she is the one leaving a legacy now.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always been invested. I’ve always been invested in basketball. It’s always been something that I looked up to, the program, coach Hawkins. It’s always been a really big deal to me and now that I’ve got to step up as a leader on this team, it means a lot to me,” she said.

With her whole senior season ahead of her, there are plenty more records to be set by Ashlyn Riley but with her arrival to this point as just a junior, she’s well-deserving of being named Harry Green Athlete of the Week.