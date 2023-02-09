CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Sometimes all it takes to turn a program around is the leadership of a special player.

When you surround that kind of leader with on-court talent, the result can be very special and there is something very special going on with the Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team.

After crossing an individual milestone, she thought she might never reach, the flying eagles’ leader is our Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

When Avery Childers first took the court for Robert C. Byrd as a freshman four years ago, the Flying Eagles girls basketball program could not have looked more different.

Without enough players to even field a JV team, Childers was thrust into action, and she quickly showed the ability to be a gamechanger.

Then, her game was changed by a season-ending injury the next year as a sophomore.

Coming back even stronger, she returned to her prolific scoring and, last week against preston, crossed the 1000 point threshold for her career, a moment that showed her just how much she means to her school and team.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking. A free throw is almost too free to score 1000th point but I could see all of the student section in the background, and everybody was cheering for me, and Jaden had her eyes closed so it was a really cool moment to see everyone surround me and be happy for me,” she said.

While her time as a Flying Eagle athlete is far from over, that moment allowed Childers to look back over her time at RCB and realize just how much it means to her to leave a legacy when graduates in the spring.

“I love this school and there’s so many great people here. We have great teachers, administrators so my dad’s invested in this school so me doing the same, it means a lot and I’m glad everyone is going to remember me this way,” she said.

Avery Childers and the rest of the Robert C. Byrd flying eagles return to action tomorrow night against county rivals Liberty tomorrow night.

Girls basketball sectionals officially tip off on February 17.