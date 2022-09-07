CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A busy week of athletics around north central West Virginia made for a week filled with great performances, including stand-out Robert C. Byrd football player Bryce Byrd.

With nine receptions for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception, he put up a performance that sets the bar this early in the football season.

After a week 1 loss, Byrd and the Flying Eagles were fired up and the Oak Glen Golden Bears were the ones unlucky enough to be in the way.

With a week of preparation and motivation, he took it into his own hands…literally.

“I knew I was going to get the ball coming to me a lot,” he said, “We worked on it a lot in practice but coming out on defense, I don’t know. Something hit different after the loss last week, kind of a revenge trip.”

With a deep stable of pass catchers for RCB this season, quarterback Nick George has plenty of options to spread the ball around, and Byrd is excited for what that group is capable of the rest of the way.

“It’s amazing honestly. Just the athleticism on this team is crazy. All of our guys can go get it and with someone like ‘Coke’ who can just throw that ball, I don’t know, it’s just nice,” he said.

Included in those nine catches was one in the back corner of the end zone that evoked the famous Santonio Holmes Super Bowl catch.

With one of the most spectacular grabs north central West Virginia has seen in a while, he surprised himself as much as he surprised the crowd.

“Yeah for sure it did feel out-of-body. When I caught it, I came down and if you see me, I came up and I’m shocked to see I actually caught it and I look up and the guy goes touchdown,” he said, “It was just really exciting and it felt good.”

Bryce also had the Week 2 GoMart Catch of the Week.

The Flying Eagles get back to action this Friday night, hosting Greenbrier East.