BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) – There is dominance and there is what Cadence Vincent has done to her swimming competition over the last four years.

With the state swim meet wrapping up the season last Friday, Vincent’s high school career at Buckhannon-Upshur came to an end and her performance in her final meet makes her the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Cadence Vincent has been a household name for followers of West Virginia high school swimming since she was a freshman, and she went out on top one more time.

At the aquatic center at Mylan Park, Vincent took home two more individual state titles in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle but that’s not all.

In each event, she broke her own state meet record, once again proving that while she enjoys the dominant wins, she has never stopped pushing herself.

“There’s always things I can improve. I could have done a few things better but I’m going to use that to build off my meet in a few months at nationals so it’s all a learning experience for me but I’m just trying to have fun with it all,” she said.

With her high school career finished, Vincent’s focus turns to the next level as she looks to bring her prep success to the University of Alabama next year.

The ability to prove herself at the highest level has been a motivating factor for her all year long.

“I’m really pumped for Alabama too, so I always keep that in my head. I keep updated with my coaches there too. That motivates me a lot, but I really just wanted to get my records from sophomore year to show that I’ve improved,” she said.

While her future may be at Alabama, Cadence Vincent has already made quite the name for herself here in West Virginia and her final high school performance just added one more bit of dominance to her massive legacy.