RACHEL, W.Va – The North Marion Huskies have reached the WVSSAC football playoff semifinals for the first time in 25 years.

In a defensive battle against undefeated Roane County on Friday, quarterback Casey Minor stepped up to lead North Marion to victory and he’s the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Tallying over 100 yards and scoring both of North Marion’s touchdowns against the Raiders, Minor powered the Huskies into the third round of the playoffs in a 13-12 win.

Making plays from both the quarterback and linebacker positions like he has all season, the junior has had to make some adjustments to his game after taking over as the starting signal caller but he’s still making a big impact.

“It’s been good. It’s taken away some of my chances on defense but it’s alright. I’ll take my role on offense now,” he said.

While they may be two very different roles, Minor has been able to apply his skills at both quarterback and linebacker equally, reading both offenses and defenses well while also punishing opponents as a runner and tackler.

“It’s helped me. It’s definitely tough but you just got to switch gears going both ways,” he said.

As a leader on both sides of the ball, Minor has been called upon by Huskies’ head coach Daran Hays to help keep this team motivated as it goes deeper into the postseason.

“It’s getting late in the season so I’m trying to keep the guys jacked up and keep them wanting to get better and work hard,” he said.

Casey Minor and the North Marion Huskies travel to face #2 Independence in the Class AA football semifinals Friday night at 7:30.