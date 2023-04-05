CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Gilmer County baseball is proving to be one of the best surprises in the state so far with an 8-3 record out of the gate.

The Titans picked up that eighth win on Monday behind a Herculean performance from junior Colton Hall who threw five hitless innings of relief and drove in three, including the go-ahead run, as part of a 2-4 night at the plate.

When he headed to the mound for the first time, his approach to shutting down an offense that scored seven runs in two innings was pretty simple.

“I was just thinking pitch the outside corner and just keep them on their toes. It’s hard to hit an outside pitch and if you live there, it’s kind of easier to get outs. Mentally, I was thinking kill, just attack and don’t let up on anything and it worked out,” he said.

The success so far this season for Gilmer County stems from a cohesive team effort across the board and first-year head coach Ben Hall knew that he could count on his veteran leader to give his teammates the opportunity to keep the momentum going.

“Came in and did his job. Threw strikes when we needed it. That was our big thing. Come in and do your job. Don’t try to do something you can’t do. Colton did a phenomenal job on the mound of giving us a chance to make plays behind him and the defense responded,” he said, “They made the plays they were supposed to make, they rallied back and it was a great team win.”

In addition to his stellar effort on the mound, Colton Hall stepped to the plate in the top of the third with his team trailing by one and with one swing of the bat, put himself in line for the win with a two-run double.

The headspace of having to go from the mound right to the plate could be disorienting to some but Hall had one thing on his mind.

“It’s kind of the same killer mindset. You just got to go in there and just attack. You can’t let up on anything,” he said, “On the mound, I was just thinking throw strikes, let the defense work and they picked me up behind me. At the plate, I was just thinking go through the baseball and don’t think about it too much. Just go through the baseball.”

As he leads the Titans to this early season run of success, Colton Hall is the latest to be named the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.