MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The biggest question coming into the season for the Morgantown baseball team was where it would find consistent pitching.

It didn’t take long to figure out that right-hander Dylan Travinski would be a big part of the solution.

That was on display again on Saturday when Travinski took the hill at Monongalia County Ballpark against defending Class AAA state champions Hurricane.

The junior put the Mohigans on his back and carried them to a statement win with seven shutout innings and eight strikeouts but his approach to the game was actually pretty simple.

“Something bad happens, you’ve got to go to the next pitch. I had faith my entire team that day,” he said, “They were going to do what was needed behind me to get the win.”

In a huge momentum win as Morgantown enters the final full week of the regular season, it got the best performance of the year out of someone it will be relying on in a big way when postseason time comes.

With his counterpart from Hurricane seemingly matching him pitch for pitch, Travinski’s performance helped make the game a true spectacle.

“That was just a well-pitched high school baseball game on both sides. Our guy went pitch for pitch against their guy in Bell who’s an outstanding pitcher,” Morgantown coach Pat Sherald said, “Dylan just competed for us. He put the ball in the strike zone and let his defense play behind him. His catcher Ty Galusky did a great job of calling a game for him. Just all around a really good high school game and just really impressed with how he competed for us.”

While Travinski turned it on when the lights shone brightest on him, he still kept in mind something that any great pitcher knows.

He still needs the other eight guys on the field to make plays too.

“I just felt like I needed to stay in the zone and let my defense work behind me and I had some strikeouts but those came in but my defense played clean and we were able to get the W,” he said.

Dylan Travinski and the Mohigans close the regular season on this week before sectional play begins around the state on Monday.